Verizon Business launches Comeback Coach

Company’s First Comprehensive Small Business Resource Hub to Provide Connectivity, Collaboration and Security

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business launches its first small business resource hub - bringing together valuable tools, services and advice to small businesses as they continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic. This new hub for small business resources serves as a one-stop destination bringing together Verizon’s numerous COVID-19 small business relief programs and vital information to help small businesses survive and thrive. According to a recent Verizon Business survey , 64% of small business owners indicated they would find a resource hub dedicated to supporting and reviving small businesses once the pandemic subsides helpful.



As part of the new platform, the company reveals today Comeback Coach, a content-led initiative pairing selected small businesses with leading small business influencers. The program features 1:1 coaching helping these businesses overcome the unique challenges caused by the pandemic. The mentorship program will be captured over the course of the next few months with the initial episodes to be released during the month of August.

“Post-pandemic recovery for small businesses will require much more than just financial assistance,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “Our new hub provides a robust destination for collaboration and support tools to guide business owners and entrepreneurs in reimagining their strategic visions to align with our new world realities.”

In addition to valuable advice, the Comeback Coach small business hub will include Verizon’s suite of small business solutions such as: BlueJeans, One Talk, Localworks, Mobile Security and MDM (Mobile Device Management). Participating coaches and selected small businesses will be announced in the coming weeks.

Verizon Business Comeback Coach Hub Featured Small Business Solutions:

BlueJeans Video Conference Tool : To help more users connect with employees, vendors and customers, the BlueJeans platform, acquired by Verizon in May 2020, allows you to easily and securely hold live video calls, webinars, conference calls, and online meetings. Utilizing Dolby Voice to deliver superior audio quality, BlueJeans integrates next-generation collaboration tools with a premium multimedia experience to radically accelerate productivity for companies of all sizes.

: To help more users connect with employees, vendors and customers, the BlueJeans platform, acquired by Verizon in May 2020, allows you to easily and securely hold live video calls, webinars, conference calls, and online meetings. Utilizing Dolby Voice to deliver superior audio quality, integrates next-generation collaboration tools with a premium multimedia experience to radically accelerate productivity for companies of all sizes. One Talk Calling Service : This mobile-first communication solution allows small businesses to work more efficiently, even when employees are at remote locations. Utilizing VoIP and LTE technology, One Talk rings one number that can be shared across a combination of compatible devices, such as smartphones, desktop computers, and desk phones, so your customers can reach you, whether you're at the office or on the go.

: This mobile-first communication solution allows small businesses to work more efficiently, even when employees are at remote locations. Utilizing VoIP and LTE technology, One Talk rings one number that can be shared across a combination of compatible devices, such as smartphones, desktop computers, and desk phones, so your customers can reach you, whether you're at the office or on the go. Verizon Business Security Suite: Provides critical services and technology solutions for small businesses to help protect themselves from threats. Key solutions include: Verizon Business Risk Assessment Tool : This free solution provides information about security vulnerabilities and a ranking in comparison to other businesses, identifies security trends, and produces snapshot reports on the state of the business’s web/email security. MDM (Mobile Device Management) : Allows businesses to monitor, manage applications and secure employees' mobile devices across various operating systems, such as Apple and Android.

Provides critical services and technology solutions for small businesses to help protect themselves from threats. Key solutions include: Localworks Small Business Dashboard : An online self-service dashboard that allows a small business owner to submit business listing information to more than 70 online directories so a business can be found whether customers are using voice assistants, search engines, navigation or GPS systems, or social networks. It enables business owners to promote timely deals and offers, edit listings, track listing performance, analyze key business reputation information and respond to customer ratings and reviews.

An online self-service dashboard that allows a small business owner to submit business listing information to more than 70 online directories so a business can be found whether customers are using voice assistants, search engines, navigation or GPS systems, or social networks. It enables business owners to promote timely deals and offers, edit listings, track listing performance, analyze key business reputation information and respond to customer ratings and reviews. Fios Internet, 4G LTE, Mobile Broadband : Help businesses to stay connected with their customers whether they are in a fixed location (Fios, LTE) or working remotely (Mobile Broadband).

: Help businesses to stay connected with their customers whether they are in a fixed location (Fios, LTE) or working remotely (Mobile Broadband). Small Business Webinar Series : Launched in April, this 30-minute weekly series features small business experts who share practical advice, insight and tips on how small businesses can survive during these unprecedented times.

Launched in April, this 30-minute weekly series features small business experts who share practical advice, insight and tips on how small businesses can survive during these unprecedented times. TechTeam : Provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, device, hardware or cloud issue through one simple click or call on the app. TechTeam experts provide powerful, whole office support for desktops, laptops, mobile devices as well as other peripheral devices including printers, scanners and credit card machines.

Provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, device, hardware or cloud issue through one simple click or call on the app. TechTeam experts provide powerful, whole office support for desktops, laptops, mobile devices as well as other peripheral devices including printers, scanners and credit card machines. Verizon Connect : Provides businesses with a fleet of vehicles with mobile resource management solutions that help improve safety, productivity, and efficiency. Verizon Connect offers asset tracking, field service management, dash cam solutions, and compliance to help keep drivers, vehicles and businesses moving forward.

Recent Verizon Business COVID-19 Small Business relief initiatives include:

Verizon Business Women in Business Mentorship Program : Provides mentorship and practical advice for women-owned small businesses, in partnership with CircleAround, a subsidiary of the Girl Scouts and the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). This program will feature a series of monthly virtual panels hosted by Tami Erwin, featuring small business leaders across the technology, media, finance and public sector industries. The first event is scheduled for August 6.

Provides mentorship and practical advice for women-owned small businesses, in partnership with CircleAround, a subsidiary of the Girl Scouts and the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). This program will feature a series of monthly virtual panels hosted by Tami Erwin, featuring small business leaders across the technology, media, finance and public sector industries. The first event is scheduled for August 6. Pay it Forward Live : Verizon’s streaming entertainment series, viewed more than 90 million times, was created to help support small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

