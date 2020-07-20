Middle East mobile operators face challenges during COVID-19

. The operators have had to quickly meet the increased demand for online communication and Internet services, stemming from citizens working and studying remotely, along with supporting service providers offering tele-health and e-education solutions.

In Saudi Arabia, for example, mobile operators have demonstrated a keen sense of social responsibility during the pandemic by launching various initiatives to support society in terms of education, enterprise, and healthcare. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Royal Philips (a healthcare solution provider) worked together to develop and implement solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) which allow doctors to treat and diagnose patients remotely.

Many of the operators have observed a change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, with Du from the United Arab Emirates, for example, experiencing a decline in mobile revenues which was partly attributed to a shift by consumers towards pre-paid mobile phones rather than fixed contracts, in order to manage personal budgets throughout the crisis. Revenues from roaming services have also been impacted upon with less travel and movement by citizens.

Despite the acute disruption to the Telcos usual business operations; a number of the operators have continued to work on their original strategic plans for 2020 and while progress towards 5G may have slowed, it is still a key priority for many of the operators across the Middle East.

This report provides valuable information, analyses and statistics into the mobile operators in markets of the Middle East and includes the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Recent developments:

Some operators experienced a decline in roaming revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus outbreak has led to an increased demand for tele-health and e-education services and collaboration with mobile operators to deliver such services.

Many mobile operators in the Middle East have formed partnerships in order to develop and progress 5G readiness.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Companies mentioned in this report include mobile operators across the Middle East region including Zain, Ooredoo, Batelco, Etisalat, du, Turkcell, Vodafone, and others.

