Alejandro Galindo Joins MannKind as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) today announced that effective August 4, 2020, Alejandro Galindo, M.B.A, M.S., will be leading MannKind’s commercial operations as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Galindo will report directly to Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.



“We are excited to welcome Alejandro to MannKind during a critical period of growth. He is an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team and will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to expand our commercial organization,” said Mr. Castagna. “I’m confident that Alejandro’s strong leadership skills and extensive experience in product development, global expansion, diabetes, and distribution strategy will help position us for success in the future.”

Mr. Galindo joins MannKind with an accomplished track-record of over 25 years in the healthcare, energy, and consumer industries. He spent the past six years at Medtronic as Vice President and President of the Advanced Insulin Management Business Unit, where he led a fast-paced, double-digit growth global business within their diabetes division. Prior to Medtronic, Mr. Galindo spent nine years at General Electric (GE) Healthcare in a variety of leadership roles, leading emerging markets, strategic corporate development and global supply chain operations. Prior to joining GE’s Healthcare division, he spent eleven years in various global leadership positions for the company’s energy and appliance sectors, overseeing advanced manufacturing engineering and product development. Mr. Galindo received a B.Sc. in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Monterrey Institute of Technology, Mexico and M.B.A. and M.S. degrees from Indiana University.

"I’m thrilled to join such an innovative company that is committed to transforming the standard of care for insulin-dependent diabetes and orphan lung diseases,” said Mr. Galindo. “I know MannKind has a bright future ahead, and I look forward driving the commercial strategy and expanding access to novel treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs.”

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diabetes and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties detailed in MannKind's filings with the SEC. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to MannKind’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as MannKind’s other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

