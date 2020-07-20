Zalando’s GoodData-Powered Technology Enables Retailers to Strategize Even More

Retailers gain deep data insights to better tailor online sales by product, audience, market, and geography

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData ®, a leader in end-to-end analytics solutions, announced today that Zalando, Europe’s leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, is using GoodData technology to provide brands with detailed access to data to help them better target their customers and grow their businesses.



Founded in Berlin in 2008, Zalando brings head-to-toe fashion to 32 million customers via 300 million monthly visits to the Zalando website and app, and provides a platform for more than 2,500 top fashion and lifestyle brands.

Zalando recently deployed the GoodData analytics platform to launch “ ZMS Insights ” to help its brand partners gain a holistic understanding of their consumers, what products they want and when they want them. This enables brands to optimize strategy, product, market and merchandising decision-making, and enables Zalando to be more collaborative with brands via data sharing.

“If we can empower our partners, we enable them to grow sales on our platform, while also benefiting customers who will receive a wider selection,” says Cody Alton, ZMS Insights senior product manager. “We are enriching our partners with data so they can take action.”

ZMS Insights is an example of how data products powered by GoodData enable e-commerce retailers to be the best online sales channel for brands and suppliers. GoodData is offering a free proof of concept available in two days upon request.

“Retail e-commerce companies can achieve more with data analytics to drive business forward, increase supplier engagement, and create new revenue streams from data they already collect,” says Zdenek Svoboda, co-founder and Vice President of product, GoodData. “Our technology enables deep insight that will help drive e-commerce to new heights, especially in a world impacted by a pandemic.”

GoodData’s end-to-end analytics platform allows companies to build complex data products for customers and business partners. When needed, with a large set of customization options and developer tools, engineering teams can build applications on top of the GoodData platform.

Several ZMS Insight customers have already designed products and plans based on data insights. Zalando expects more than 1,000 brands to use the ZMS Insights tool by the end of the year, up from a few hundred a year earlier.

For more information regarding Zalando and ZMS Insights, read the case study here .

About GoodData

GoodData’s mission is to help companies of any size to become data companies. Our customers leverage their data and our platform to add new insight services to existing offerings, develop entirely new business models, and better partner with their business networks.

GoodData delivers insights to over 2,000,000 users in more than 145 countries, and the GoodData platform is trusted by more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500.

See how GoodData can transform your company into a data company by registering for free access at https://www.gooddata.com/free or follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

©2020, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Chad Torbin

4155486536

chad@speakeasystrategies.com