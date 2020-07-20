GlobalTranz’s CTO to Share Logistics Technology Insights at FreightWaves 3PL Summit

Russ Felker will address the growing demand for Managed Transportation Services in the rapidly growing ecommerce sector

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC. , a leader in third-party logistics solutions offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships today announced that Russ Felker, Chief Technology Officer, will share logistics technology insights regarding the rapidly growing ecommerce sector at the FreightWaves 3PL Summit: Navigating the Future of Freight on July 21.



Felker will speak from more than three decades of experience leading the development of technology solutions as part of the summit’s “What the Truck?!” interview series. His segment, “The Ecommerce Explosion: Driving Demand for Managed Transportation Solutions,” will address how COVID-19 has accelerated a shift in consumer ecommerce buying habits, spurring an increasing number of shippers to seek out consultative 3PL providers offering Managed Transportation Services partnerships in order to control costs, improve service and achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility.

FreightWaves Live is the first virtual event focused solely on the efficiency and effectiveness of 3PLs in the current freight economy. The event will cover strategies to best handle supply chain disruptions and technology solutions that enable high-end customer service. Felker will weigh in on the role technology plays in helping 3PLs navigate customers through an unprecedented market landscape.

“Ecommerce shippers are responding to rapidly changing consumer buying habits, including a growing comfort in purchasing large and bulky items online,” said Felker. “They increasingly need 3PL partners who combine integrated Transportation Management Systems (TMS) technology, expert support, carrier networks, and flexible, specialized solutions, such as final mile, white glove, and reverse logistics, to meet their customer’s evolving needs.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.