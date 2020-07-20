Verizon Media Enables Grocery Shopping from Email - an Industry First

Yahoo Mail users will now be able to fill Walmart shopping carts directly from their inboxes - transforming commerce experience for consumers

Verizon Media captures offline to online customer behavior shifts and creates a more integrated shopping experience for the company’s nearly 900 million users



Yahoo Mail users can now shop directly from their inbox at Walmart, the biggest grocery retailer in the U.S. No other email provider allows users to fill a shopping cart directly from their email inbox- creating an industry first

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media today announced the launch of “Groceries from Walmart,” making it easier than ever to buy groceries online. Yahoo Mail users can now browse, add to cart, and buy essential groceries from Walmart right within Yahoo Mail. This is the first time ever that email users can fill a shopping cart from their inbox, streamlining their shopping experience from within the mail app they use daily to track promotions, coupons, and more.



Most Americans are shopping online for groceries and doing it more often since the onset of COVID-19. A May survey by Inmar Intelligence found that 80% are now shopping online for groceries -- up 40% from pre-pandemic levels. What’s more, almost 60% say that they are shopping for groceries online more often now than they were before the pandemic began.



“Because of the unprecedented coronavirus challenge, online grocery shopping is now the new normal and Verizon Media is well positioned to take advantage of the behavior shifts,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media. “We’re proud to partner with Walmart on this industry-first feature, helping Yahoo Mail users more easily browse and buy essential groceries without having to leave their inbox, saving them time and helping them organize their lives through enhanced and innovative experiences within their email.”



By bringing Groceries from Walmart to Yahoo Mail, people can now tackle all of their grocery needs from one place. Last year, Yahoo Mail debuted a new app which included the launch of Grocery View, which helps users save time and money on the essentials. The view shows users the deals at local grocery stores, lets them save those deals to their shopping lists, as well as connect their store loyalty card to automatically apply saved coupons at checkout. Now, Yahoo will give users the ability to shop Walmart’s grocery catalogue at their leisure and add items to a shopping cart within Yahoo Mail for pick-up from their local Walmart store.



“Customers are leaning on Walmart more than ever for us to help them save on items they need the most, but also to help save them time,” said Rich Lehrfeld, senior vice president, Walmart Marketing. “The new ‘Groceries from Walmart’ feature that lives within Yahoo Mail takes one more step out of our customers’ days, helping them shop when, how and where they want.”



Groceries from Walmart makes online grocery shopping smarter and easier. To enhance the shopping experience, users will get personalized grocery recommendations based on their Yahoo profiles. Additionally, the shopping cart never expires. This means that people can keep adding items throughout the week and checkout whenever they’re ready.

Groceries from Walmart is currently available on the Yahoo Mail iOS app and desktop, with Android coming later this year. To sign up for Yahoo Mail, visit mail.yahoo.com , and download Yahoo Mail today in the App Store or Google Play .

