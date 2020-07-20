US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05133 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable August 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2020.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.





Distribution Details Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.05133 Ex-Dividend Date: July 30, 2020 Record Date: July 31, 2020 Payable Date: August 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com