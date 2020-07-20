CGS Positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Learning Services PEAK Matrix 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, has been recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group in the report, Learning Services PEAK Matrix ® 2020 . The 2020 PEAK Matrix® report analyzed the capabilities of 18 providers and identified 12 service providers as the “2020 Major Contenders” based on the assessment of market impact and vision & capability. CGS emerged as a Major Contender with offerings spanning across such services as content development & curation, content delivery, learning administration and learning spend management & procurement.



In the PEAK Matrix report, Everest Group analyzed the Learning Services market across key factors, strengths and development areas for service providers, including:

Market Adoption

Portfolio Mix

Value Delivered

Vision & Strategy

Scope of Services Offered

Innovation & Investments

Delivery Footprint

“CGS Learning service capabilities are enhanced by its innovative learning solutions that provide an engaging, on-the-job learning experience for employees. CGS’s robust partnership ecosystem and its ability to customize its offerings to suit changing client needs (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic) makes it a valuable partner to its clients,” noted Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group.

According to the Everest Group report, “The growing demand for upskilling and reskilling employees and the challenges of catering to a diverse workforce have increased the complexity of executing learning activities in-house. Enterprises are thus increasingly looking to outsource their learning activities to enhance employee experience through digital learning.”

“At CGS, we have expanded and enhanced our Enterprise Learning solutions as the business community has rapidly evolved to adjust to global, digital and virtual office needs,” said Doug Stephen, president, learning division, CGS. “We have always been committed to providing best-in-class Learning services, offering innovative digital and traditional approaches – from instructor-led training to augmented reality. Partnering with our valued clients CGS delivers best-in-class services to ensure an exceptional customer experience.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn .

