Throtle Deterministic Consumer Data Now Available on Narrative’s Data Streaming Platform

Marketers Gain Access to Accurate 1:1 Customer Targeting Across Devices and Channels

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J. and NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help marketers more accurately connect people to data and devices, and drive personalized marketing based on real individuals, Throtle , a leader in identity resolution and data onboarding, and Narrative , the enterprise data streaming company, today announced their partnership providing Narrative’s clients access to Throtle’s Identity Graph. Throtle, recently validated by Truth{Set}, an independent data quality scoring firm for its consumer data accuracy of person-level data, enables Narrative’s clients to activate and optimize first-party data and reap the benefits of 1-to-1 marketing.



According to the Cisco Annual Internet Report , by 2023 there will be 13.4 networked devices per capita in North America alone. With consumers leveraging a wide array of devices and applications, the data trail they leave behind is increasingly fragmented. It has become critical for marketers and brands to understand the accuracy and validation behind ever-changing data sets.

Throtle’s dynamically maintained and updated consumer data deterministically resolves identities for accurate targeting across all devices and channels including IDs, MAIDs, IP Address, and Connected TVs. With the addition of Throtle’s Identity Graph to Narrative’s data streaming platform, marketers and brands can quickly and easily license Throtle’s digital identity data without the need for complex integrations or minimum spend requirements.

“To succeed in today’s data economy, marketers and brands need to know who the person behind the screen is and how best to reach them,” said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. “We are excited to have Throtle’s digital identity data available on Narrative’s data streaming platform, enabling marketers and brands to gain the tailored and personalized customer insight they need to drive conversion and the marketing outcomes they want and need.”

“It is no secret that accurate identity has become a fundamental component of the digital ecosystem,” said Paul Chachko, founder and CEO of Throtle. “Marketers and brands can now tap into Throtle’s rich data set of over 250 million consumers through Narrative’s data streaming platform in order to connect disparate identifiers and empower a unique, single profile of their customers across all channels and devices.”

To learn more about details about the Narrative and Throtle partnership, please visit https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/throtle

About Throtle

Throtle provides brands and marketers with the most accurate individual view of a customer. Throtle aggressively pursues resolving to a deterministic individual for accurate targeting across all devices and channels including IDs, MAIDs, IP Address, Connected TV and more.

About Narrative

Narrative operates a data streaming platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

