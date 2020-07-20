Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Keytronic Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Reporting Date

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keytronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC) announced today that it plans to report its results for the fourth quarter and year end of fiscal 2020 after market close on August 4, 2020.

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on August 4, 2020. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-353-6461 or +1-334-323-0501 (Access Code: 9895228). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 9895228).

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com

CONTACTS:   Brett Larsen   Michael Newman
    Chief Financial Officer   Investor Relations
    Keytronic Corporation   StreetConnect
    (509) 927-5500   (206) 729-3625

Primary Logo

