Todos Medical Expands Management Team and Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel and NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the appointments of Ms. Priyanka Misra as Vice President of Corporate Development and Dr. Elise Brownell as Vice President of Research & Development. Concurrent with this announcement, the Company made key additions to its Strategic Advisory Board, with Mr. Mark Zegal joining to advise on identifying new technologies, Mr. Gurpreet Oberoi to advise on Strategic Alliances and Mr. Greg Meiselbach to advise on US Government Relations.



“We are pleased to make these key additions to the Todos team, as we enter a phase of accelerated growth as we drive expansion of the US CLIA laboratory COVID testing capacity with highly accurate tests,” said Mr. Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “The turnkey solutions we are bringing to market will assist the labs that are transitioning into COVID PCR and antibody testing during the third and fourth quarters of 2020. Many labs are struggling with stable access to equipment, reagents, materials and supplies as they struggle to add local capacity to their communities. We have ready solutions for them to start transitioning immediately and have successfully begun offering them to the lab market.”

Ms. Priyanka Misra serves as the VP of Corporate Development at Todos Medical. Her main responsibilities include designing and implementing best practices for immediate sales progression, facilitating strategic partnerships, investor relations and marketing. Priyanka has a financial background with expertise in asset management. She previously served as a senior investment analyst at family office, Geller Advisors LLC, with a focus on both long-only traditional investments and private markets. Her responsibilities included sourcing new investment opportunities, providing investment manager due diligence, asset allocation research and portfolio construction. Prior to Geller, she worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in the Alternative Investments and Manager Selection group, where she focused on selecting best-in-class, long-only equity managers with an expertise in the international and global space, on behalf of institutional and private high net worth clients. Prior roles included serving as a domestic small-cap analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and MTB Investment Advisors, respectively. Priyanka received a BA in Mathematical Economics from Brown University.

Dr. Elise Brownell Serves as the VP of Research & Development at Todos Medical. Her main responsibilities center around advancing the Company’s portfolio through regulatory approval. She has spent the last 35 years in the bio/pharmaceutical arena where she has played key roles in discovery, development and opportunity assessment to drive innovation. After completing her doctorate at Yale University, Elise’s career started at SUNY Stony Brook. She continued her interest in comparative molecular biology during her tenure at Frederick Cancer Research Facility and expanded her facility with molecular genetics while in various functions at Bayer Healthcare. Her efforts were widely recognized by promotion to Director, Project Management, where she led global cross-functional teams. Elise also became a member of the founding team of a venture-backed spin out (Aerovance, Inc), where she became head of project management. Dr. Brownell serves in Interim Executive capacities for a number of emergent and highly innovative companies in the Life Science sector and is the EVP of Operations and Project Management at Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. Elise received her MS, MPhil and PhD from Yale University, and her BS from Allegheny College.

Mr. Mark Zegal has been appointed to the Company’s Advisory Board to assist with identifying new technologies. Formerly a member of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, Mr. Zegal has over 20 years of experience in the biotech sector. Mark is a Co-Founder of Brainstorm - Cell Therapeutics, Inc and Brain Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Mr. Gurpreet Oberoi has been appointed to the Company’s Advisory Board to assist with Strategic Transactions. Mr. Oberoi is currently Managing Partner at Singh Global LLC in New York. Gurpreet focuses on high growth businesses with a global vision as an investor and operator. Gurpreet has raised both debt and equity for VC backed companies and has also done large blocks of private placements for unicorn technology companies. Gurpreet previously held strategic roles with Bank of Montreal, UBS, Macquarie, Credit Suisse and Citigroup on bank-wide digital transformation mandates where he managed large teams and budgets. He has worked on highly visible projects throughout Africa and the Middle East as an operator and financier focused on technology, energy and healthcare. He started his career at Rice Financial Products where he helped the firm win over $5bln of Senior Managed deals and oversaw the firm’s derivatives portfolio. He has received a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University and has also attended the London School of Economics.

Mr. Greg Meiselbach has been appointed to the Company’s Advisory Board to assist with Government Relations. Mr. Meiselbach has a track record of building successful international outreach and business development programs for Western companies in emerging markets. Prior to starting The Shelburne Group, Mr. Meiselbach was Director for International Affairs at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for five years. In his role, he managed BIO’s international government affairs portfolio for Asia Pacific and worked with BIO’s members to craft international engagement strategies to promote member companies’ business interests abroad. Prior to this, while based out of Singapore, Mr. Meiselbach built and managed the Asia Pacific portfolio of Frontier Strategy Group’s Expert Advisory Network, a broad network of in-market experts, professionals, and former officials who supported Frontier Strategy Group’s clients’ expansion into emerging markets. Mr. Meiselbach also worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) early in his career on its corporate public affairs team in Washington, DC, where he supported a portfolio of legislative and regulatory issues focused on international trade, customs, and transportation. Mr. Meiselbach has traveled abroad extensively and as a child grew up in Tokyo, Japan and Beijing, China. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Tufts University in Medford, MA and speaks conversational Mandarin.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Through Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc., its joint venture with Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS), Todos is also actively involved with the development of blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Todos expected to complete the remaining unowned interest in Breakthrough in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Corona Diagnostics LLC, has formed strategic partnerships with Meridian Health, Moto-Para Foundation, Emerald Organic Products, Inc.’s subsidiaries Carie.com and Bonsa Health to help deploy COVID-19 testing in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Corporate Contact:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

Senior Vice President

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

Todos Medical

(347) 699-0029

Dan.h@todosmedical.com