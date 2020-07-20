Lydall to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, Conn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:



Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;



Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and



Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations.

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or

412-902-4181, internationally. In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section.

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2020 through

11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2020 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10146673.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall(R) is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For further information contact: Brendan Moynihan Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations Telephone 860-646-1233 Facsimile 860-646-8847 www.lydall.com info@lydall.com