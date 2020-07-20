Northview Apartment REIT Announces July 2020 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN - TSX) announced its July 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit. The distribution will be payable on August 17, 2020 to holders of trust units of record at July 31, 2020.



Northview Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”). Participants will receive their monthly cash distributions in Trust Units and receive additional Trust Units equivalent to 3% of their monthly cash distributions reinvested in the DRIP.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 quality residential suites and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

Mr. Travis Beatty

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-0720