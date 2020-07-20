Tuft & Needle Announces Mattress Protection Plan with Clyde

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuft & Needle (T&N), the Phoenix-based company that pioneered the way mattresses are designed and sold, is now offering a mattress protection plan through Clyde, a startup focused on offering extended warranties and accident protection in e-commerce.

The program covers certain types of accidental damage to the mattress, including things like pet damage or spills. This plan is an optional add-on for Tuft & Needle’s three mattress models: the T&N Original, the Mint, and the Hybrid. All purchases of the Clyde protection plan include a mattress protector.

As with all new features and products at Tuft & Needle, the decision to partner with Clyde was based on customer feedback.

“A new mattress is a big purchase for many of our customers,” says Aaron Bata, Head of Customer Experience at T&N. “By working with Clyde, we believe we’re able to offer an added layer of security and reassurance, which makes the experience easier and less stressful for everyone.”

For Clyde, the partnership made sense because of the company’s shared histories.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tuft & Needle, a customer-obsessed disruptor in the mattress space. When founding Clyde, our goal was to bring extended warranty programs to retailers of all sizes, and especially to direct-to-consumer brands,” says Brandon Gell, CEO and co-founder of Clyde. “Extended warranties when done right give peace of mind to customers and a competitive advantage to retailers. We’re taking a technology-first approach to an industry that hasn’t seen innovation since the early 90s.”

The Clyde protection plan is currently available for purchase on tn.com at the following price points: Twin/Twin XL $150, Full/Queen $170, King/Cal King $190.

Tuft & Needle mattresses already come backed by our 10-year limited warranty.

About Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle (“T&N” / TN.com) is a Phoenix-based company that is the pioneer and leader among direct-to-consumer mattress startups. The company was founded in 2012 by JT Marino and Daehee Park to create exceptional mattress and bedding products and revolutionize the customer sleep experience. T&N has served more than 1 million happy sleepers and was named as Entrepreneur’s Best Company Culture in 2017 and one of TIME’s best inventions. T&N is proud to have earned the highest customer loyalty score (Net Promoter Score® of 74) in the mattress market, with over 95 percent of customers loving their mattress. In September of 2018, T&N merged with Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), making the combined company the largest sleep brand in the world. For more information, visit www.tn.com.

About Clyde

Clyde is a product protection platform enabling retailers to offer their customers extended warranties and accident coverage, growing revenue and driving customer loyalty. Our plug-and-play platform seamlessly matches warranty contracts with products and gives full visibility into customer information, claims, and program performance. Clyde makes product protection simple and intuitive for consumers, with a transparent claims experience managed end-to-end by our team.

Clyde works with retailers of all sizes—from startups to enterprises. To learn more about Clyde visit www.joinclyde.com.

