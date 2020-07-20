Wedge and Hiretual Join Forces to Streamline Candidate Sourcing and Screening

Video Interviewing Solution Welcomes AI-Powered Talent Data System as First Partner in Newly Established Alliance Program

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video interviewing solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today announced its new partnership with Hiretual, the industry-leading AI-powered talent data system.



Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, shared, “There’s a natural synergy between Wedge and Hiretual – we’re both on a mission to remove inefficiencies and enhance the recruiting function overall. That’s why we’re so excited Hiretual is the first major player to join Wedge’s newly established partner program. Our work together is going to benefit clients in a big way.”

Steven Jiang, CEO of Hiretual, shared, “Hiretual can now provide customers with richer screening capabilities enhanced with video interview recordings through our partnership with Wedge. Wedge is changing how companies think about video interviewing, right when they need it most. Likewise, talent acquisition is evolving rapidly, and the partnership between Hiretual and Wedge will further support that transformation.”

At a time when traditional hiring initiatives like in-person interviews are no longer feasible, Wedge and Hiretual introduce flexibility and adaptability into the recruiting process. Hiretual’s AI sourcing capabilities combined with Wedge’s unique one-way approach to video interviewing makes it possible for recruiters to get to know candidates beyond what it says on their resume, without additional effort. Both solutions support improving quality of hire while reducing the time spent sourcing and screening candidates.

Baxter concluded, “Wedge and Hiretual want to make hiring easier, despite present circumstances, and recruiters know that the right tech stack can make all the difference. Through this partnership, we’ll be working together to ensure recruiters have what they need to source and screen candidates quickly while delivering a stellar experience.”

To learn more about Hiretual and the Wedge partner program, visit https://www.wedgehr.com/partners .

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video assessment that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .

About Hiretual

Hiretual is an AI-powered recruitment software that functions as a candidate data engine to centralize all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 750M+ profiles on the open web, build personalized engagement campaigns with extensive market insights and rediscover old profiles in your database with intelligent data enrichment. For more information, visit hiretual.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact for Wedge: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com Media Contact for Hiretual: Winona Rajamohan Hiretual winonarajamohan@hiretual.com