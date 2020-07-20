UPDATE!!RE: Road Closure- East Montpelier
THIS INCIDENT HAS BEEN CLEARED UP AT THIS TIME ROADS ARE BACK OPEN.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release- Highway/Traffic Notification
Please be advised that Gallison Hill Road in the area of Wheeler Road and U32 School in East Montpelier is currently closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Middlesex