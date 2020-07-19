Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (701,711) deaths (14,938), and recoveries (369,221)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (701,711) deaths (14,938), and recoveries (369,221) by region:
Central (42,981 cases; 858 deaths; 26,088 recoveries): Burundi (285; 1; 207), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,485; 55; 1,348), Chad (889; 75; 800), Congo (2,633; 49; 626), DRC (8,403; 194; 4,335), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,315; 46; 3,865), Sao Tome & Principe (743; 14; 337).
Eastern (52,998; 1,332; 28,257): Comoros (334; 7; 311), Djibouti (5,003; 56; 4,809), Eritrea (251; 0; 155), Ethiopia (8,803; 150; 4,814), Kenya (12,750; 225; 4,440), Madagascar (6,467; 54; 3,108), Mauritius (343; 10; 331), Rwanda (1,539; 5; 819), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,111; 93; 1,452), South Sudan (2,191; 43; 1,180), Sudan (10,527; 668; 5,601), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,062; 0; 1,048).
Northern (135,534; 5,836; 62,213): Algeria (22,549; 1,068; 15,744), Egypt (87,172; 4,251; 27,868), Libya (1,791; 48; 385), Mauritania (5,659; 150; 2,501), Morocco (17,015; 269; 14,620), Tunisia (1,348; 50; 1,095).
Southern (364,129; 5,221; 186,875): Angola (687; 29; 210), Botswana (416; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,729; 21; 788), Lesotho (359; 6; 69), Malawi (2,907; 59; 1,135), Mozambique (1,491; 10; 472), Namibia (1,203; 2; 32), South Africa (350,879; 4,948; 182,230), Zambia (2,980; 120; 1,462), Zimbabwe (1,478; 25; 439).
Western (106,069; 1,691; 65,788): Benin (1,602; 31; 782), Burkina Faso (1,052; 53; 901), Cape Verde (2,014; 21; 913), Cote d'Ivoire (13,912; 91; 8,000), Gambia (93; 4; 49), Ghana (27,060; 145; 23,044), Guinea (6,491; 39; 5,257), Guinea-Bissau (1,927; 26; 903), Liberia (1,091; 70; 534), Mali (2,472; 121; 1,809), Niger (1,104; 69; 1,014), Nigeria (36,107; 778; 14,938), Senegal (8,669; 163; 5,859), Sierra Leone (1,701; 65; 1,237), Togo (774; 15; 548).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.