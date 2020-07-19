Coronavirus - Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 13353

On a positive note, 682 patients have recovered from the disease. From this figure, 562 have been under home-based care, while 120 have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 5,122.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
