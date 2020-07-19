Ruling MPLA reiterates support in fight against Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 19 - The country governing MPLA party reiterated, this Saturday, the support and recognition of Angolan professionals, in particular women, for their dedication, commitment and spirit of mission in the fight against Covid -19. ,

The vice-president of MPLA, Luísa Damião, who was speaking at the opening of the VIII meeting of OMA (MPLA women wing), highlighted the commitment of doctors, nurses, assistants, journalists, military, police, firefighters who daily are an example in the strict compliance with the prevention measures established by the health authorities and, at the same time, focusing on the education of the family.

Luisa Damião said that no country was prepared to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, an invisible and highly lethal enemy that continues to claim lives, besides the economic and social impact.

She said that to win this fight, while there is no vaccine for immunization, the efforts of the Government, civil society and MPLA structures must continue to be encouraged in promoting initiatives to raise awareness, solidarity and humanism towards vulnerable families and in supporting measures leading to the diversification of the economy, increased production of local goods and services, as well as the generation of new jobs.