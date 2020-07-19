Williston Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash- Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A103081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2020/ 1033 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Williston

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM84.4 NB

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jordan P. Judd

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Jaguar

VEHICLE MODEL: XF

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating Injuries

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 19, 2020 at approximately 1033 hours VSP Williston Troopers as well as Williston PD Officers responded to a single motor

vehicle crash on I89 in Williston by Exit 12 in the northbound lane. Investigation revealed that Op#1, Jordan P. Judd 27 y/o of Highgate Center VT lost control of the vehicle he was driving which left the interstate and struck several trees. Speed was found to be a contributing factor. Impairment was not. One lane was shut down for approximately 2 hours while Judd's vehicle was removed. Judd was issued a ticket for failing to maintain his lane. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Williston PD, Williston Rescue, as well as Williston Fire.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A