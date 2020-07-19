Williston Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash- Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 19, 2020/ 1033 hours
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: Williston
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM84.4 NB
WEATHER: Clear and Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jordan P. Judd
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Center, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Jaguar
VEHICLE MODEL: XF
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating Injuries
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 19, 2020 at approximately 1033 hours VSP Williston Troopers as well as Williston PD Officers responded to a single motor
vehicle crash on I89 in Williston by Exit 12 in the northbound lane. Investigation revealed that Op#1, Jordan P. Judd 27 y/o of Highgate Center VT lost control of the vehicle he was driving which left the interstate and struck several trees. Speed was found to be a contributing factor. Impairment was not. One lane was shut down for approximately 2 hours while Judd's vehicle was removed. Judd was issued a ticket for failing to maintain his lane. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Williston PD, Williston Rescue, as well as Williston Fire.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A