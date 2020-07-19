Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (19th July 2020)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Today we have recorded another high of 603 positive cases from a sample size of 5,724 tested in the last 24 hours. We now have 13,353 confirmed positive cases, while our cumulative sample tested has risen to 243,887.

