Today we have recorded another high of 603 positive cases from a sample size of 5,724 tested in the last 24 hours. We now have 13,353 confirmed positive cases, while our cumulative sample tested has risen to 243,887.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (19th July 2020)
