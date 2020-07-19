Coronavirus - Kenya records the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day Embu July 18, 2020

Today, the country has recorded the highest number ever of CoVid-19 positive cases at 688, from a sample size of 4,522 tested in the last 24 hours.

The announcement was made by the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Health, Senator Mutahi Kagwe today during a fact finding tour of Embu county to assess the level of preparedness in handling covid-19 pandemic.

The statistics released by the CS who was accompanied by Governor Martin Wambora and the ministry of health senior officials shows that Nairobi county is still leading with 7,298 cases, followed by Mombasa with 1,812 and Kiambu is third with 725.

Tana River now becomes the latest county to record a case bringing to 44 the total number of counties so far affected.

Embu County is at number 39 out of the 44 Counties that have recorded a case with 2 cases. “It is your duty to jealously safeguard this great county from getting any more infections,” the CS advised.

The CS commended the county for establishing 404 beds in readiness for management of COVID-19 cases, and another 18 ICU beds for those who may need critical care.

To support the ICU, the County has also put in place an oxygen plant in the main isolation centre in Embu Level 5 Hospital, which runs at 80 litres per minute. It has also cascaded services to manage the spread of the virus to all the 4 Sub-Counties through the county emergency response team.

The CS noted that his Ministry will do everything possible to assist in boosting capacities in all healthcare facilities across the country.

“You will recall that the Government has already disbursed Kshs. 5 billion to assist the Counties in upgrading the level of readiness to contain this pandemic. Beyond this, the Ministry will offer targeted support to help seal identified gaps,” he said.

In Embu for instance the Ministry has already disbursed Kshs. 48.5 million for payment of allowances to frontline health workers. It has also distributed an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) besides recruitment of 92 healthcare workers under the Public Service Commission Internship program and another 245 under the Universal Health Coverage(UHC) program.

It has also supported the Installation of radiology machine, ICU, renal and theatre equipment, including the Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) equipment, all of which are functional in both levels 4 and 5 hospitals under the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project.

The CS emphasized that, the success of the government in combating covid-19 pandemic, depends on the collaboration and cooperation by all Kenyans.

“This disease is here with us. We must invest to fight the virus and take the individual responsibility to save your child, your mother, your father, your friend…. Let’s save each other. “You save me I save you,” the CS stressed and noted that the Ministry, shall continue to offer leadership in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

The country now has 12,750 positive cases pushing the cumulative tests to 238,163. In terms of gender among the new cases are 425 males and 263 are females. Age wise, the youngest is a seven month old infant, while the oldest is 95 years.