Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 statistics update (18 July 2020)
Cumulative cases: 2980 Total recoveries: 1462 COVID-19 deaths: 27 COVID-19 associated deaths: 82 Active cases: 1398Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
