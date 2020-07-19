Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 update (18 July 2020)

87 COVID-19 patients, 5 recoveries and 1 death have been reported by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Libya. The updated total is 1791 patients; of whom 48 died and 385 recovered, while 1358 patients are still being hospitalized.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization in Libya.
