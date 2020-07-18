PR reiterates call for compliance with covid-19 measures

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 18 - President João Lourenço Friday in Luanda reiterated the call for people to observe the covid-19 preventive measures in order to contain the spread of the disease in the country. ,

In a message to the Nation, the Head of State appealed to Angolans to keep social distancing, avoid gatherings, wash hands with water and soap or alcohol and gel and wear face masks.

“In addressing you this message, I wish to share with you the growing concern stemming from the fact that, despite the sacrifices made by everyone, the country is already experiencing community circulation, with stress to the province of Luanda,” he said. The President underlined that “preventing means starting from the assumption that until contrary evidence, we ourselves are potential infected people and can infect others, and all those around us are potential infected persons that can infect us.” João Lourenço warned that this sad reality that can reach any country, confirms that humanity will only be safe from this pandemic when a vaccine is discovered, with planetary distribution. "I appeal to you to take very seriously the new reality with which Angolans start living every day on the streets and in all public places, especially closed ones, and with some concentration of people", said the President in his message. The Head of State stressed that individual and collective salvation rests with self-discipline and prevention, emphasising the need to be aware that it is not the investment in hospitals, means of treatment and specialised medical personnel that will save the population, judging from what is being observed in industrialised and more developed countries around the world. President João Lourenço warned that despite having large financial resources, the most modern centres of scientific research, the most developed pharmaceutical industry and other resources, these countries, unfortunately, have a growing number of infections and deaths. He recalled that since the first cases of Covid-19 in the world became public earlier this year, Angola mobilised and took the measures that at the time were considered the most appropriate to face the pandemic. “All efforts were made to contain, as much as possible, the real possibility of spreading the virus, while trying not to penalise the national economy, fundamental rights and the well-being of citizens, an act not always so easy to exercise”, he stated. Angola’s current covid-19 statistics show 687 infections, 29 deaths, 210 recoveries and 448 active patients.