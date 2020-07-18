For Immediate Release:

11:15AM CT on July 18, 2020

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Remembrance of John Lewis

LINCOLN – In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in honor of John Lewis. President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 18, 2020.

###