Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Remembrance of John Lewis

11:15AM CT on July 18, 2020

 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in honor of John Lewis.  President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.

 

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 18, 2020.

 

