Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (683,905) deaths (14,684), and recoveries (362,586)
Central (42,790 cases; 855 deaths; 25,994 recoveries): Burundi (273; 1; 207), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,389; 53; 1,288), Chad (887; 75; 800), Congo (2,633; 49; 626), DRC (8,324; 193; 4,313), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,315; 46; 3,865), Sao Tome & Principe (741; 14; 325).
Eastern (52,933; 1,328; 28,241): Comoros (328; 7; 311), Djibouti (5,003; 56; 4,809), Eritrea (251; 0; 155), Ethiopia (8,803; 150; 4,814), Kenya (12,750; 222; 4,440), Madagascar (6,467; 54; 3,108), Mauritius (343; 10; 331), Rwanda (1,485; 4; 811), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,106; 93; 1,444), South Sudan (2,191; 43; 1,180), Sudan (10,527; 668; 5,601), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,062; 0; 1,048).
Northern (133,163; 5,750; 60,745): Algeria (21,355; 1,052; 15,107), Egypt (86,474; 4,188; 27,302), Libya (1,704; 47; 380), Mauritania (5,568; 149; 2,501), Morocco (16,726; 264; 14,360), Tunisia (1,336; 50; 1,095).
Southern (350,474; 5,072; 182,709): Angola (638; 29; 199), Botswana (416; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,619; 21; 769), Lesotho (359; 6; 69), Malawi (2,810; 55; 1,111), Mozambique (1,435; 10; 408), Namibia (1,203; 2; 32), South Africa (337,594; 4,804; 178,183), Zambia (2,980; 120; 1,462), Zimbabwe (1,420; 24; 438).
Western (104,545; 1,679; 64,897): Benin (1,602; 31; 782), Burkina Faso (1,047; 53; 897), Cape Verde (1,939; 20; 913), Cote d'Ivoire (13,696; 87; 7,607), Gambia (93; 4; 49), Ghana (26,572; 144; 22,915), Guinea (6,430; 39; 5,233), Guinea-Bissau (1,927; 26; 903), Liberia (1,088; 70; 519), Mali (2,472; 121; 1,809), Niger (1,102; 69; 1,013), Nigeria (35,454; 772; 14,633), Senegal (8,669; 163; 5,859), Sierra Leone (1,688; 65; 1,219), Togo (766; 15; 546).
