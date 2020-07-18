Zurvita Welcomes Kyndra de St. Aubin as Zurvita Endorser

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, Inc., (OTC ZRVT) (“Zurvita”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, “Zurvita” or the “Company”) a premier health and wellness multilevel marketing company, announced today that former Division I soccer player and current soccer color commentator Kyndra de St. Aubin will be representing the company as an official Zurvita endorser.



Kyndra comes to Zurvita from a highly-recognized athletic background and broadcasting career. As a former Division I player for the University of Minnesota, her accomplishments exceed far beyond the soccer field to include a well-seasoned sports broadcasting profession that has led her to many networks in radio and television, including soccer analyst of the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with FOX Sports.

In addition, Kyndra has been a part of FS1’s coverage of the International Champions Cup, Copa America and Major League Soccer (MLS) Playoffs. She has also hosted radio spots, covering all sports at ESPN’s Milwaukee Sports 1500AM and Arizona Sports 98.7FM.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyndra to the Zurvita family. She is a real consumer and champions the Zurvita brand proudly. Her first-hand experience in athletic performance and the sports broadcasting industry will bring great value to the brand. We admire her innate representation of health and wellness, her love for community and family, as well her charitable beliefs that fall in sync with our founding principles,” said Jay Shafer, co-founder and CEO of Zurvita. “Her global recognition will bring promising brand awareness of our products that we humbly continue to share with the world.”

As the only female color commentator in MLS, Kyndra is now the television analyst for Minnesota United FC.

Kyndra joins Zurvita as their second endorser as they have also welcomed professional quarterback Deshaun Watson as their official Zurvita National Spokesperson. Both come at an integral time to the company as it continues to grow their brand awareness, leadership and product innovation within the health and wellness industry.

About Zurvita

Zurvita is a global network marketing company centered in health and wellness products, founded by Mark and Tracy Jarvis and Jay Shafer in 2008. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the Company’s mission is to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness.

