Coronavirus - Nigeria: India Donates Essential Medicines to Combat COVID-19 as Nigeria Seeks Collaboration to Produce Vaccines Especially Against Pandemic

The Honourable Minister of Health has described the gesture of donation of medicinal items by India to Nigeria as “gracious and touching” as the global plague affects all countries, and India has its own problems just as Nigeria has hers, in spite of which India still tried to find the resources to donate to Nigeria and other countries.

Dr. Ehanire said this when the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, H.E, Shri Abhay Thakur came to deliver 586 Cartons of medicines meant to combat COVID-19, a gift from the Government and People of India to Nigeria.

The donated medicines include Hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics which the High Commissioner, H.E, Shri Abhay Thakur stated was “sent to Nigeria in line with the commitment made in the conversation between H.E, Dr. S. Jaisankar, and the Minister for External Affairs of India and his Nigerian Counterpart, H.E. Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on 24th April, 2020.”

In a statement at the occasion, the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria said “the donation underscores the special and unique ties between India and Nigeria.”

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire also revealed that “Nigeria and India share information management protocols and tactical advice and long interactions between our countries” which he said, “is almost legendary.” Ehanire said “relationship between the two countries spanned Defense, Science, Research and very many other spheres and Education, particularly.”

Dr. Osagie Ehanire also said “perhaps the most poignant of the relationship” between India and Nigeria is “pharmaceutical.” He said India is a hub of pharmaceutical industry and all countries look forward to India in that respect.” He added that “We look forward to collaboration with you as we thank you for the donated products because of our position in Africa as the most populous country, a distinction that we share with you in Asia, and also that Nigeria is a hub with other West Africa Countries; the market here is huge and opportunity for collaboration are endless. We have mentioned your distinction in the production of APIs which to us here in Nigeria are extremely important.”

The Honourable Minister further revealed “an area of interest” which he said need to be stressed: Vaccine production revealing that Nigeria “is an aspiring vaccine production country” which he said has “gone into a partnership with a private company to produce vaccine for the use of our citizens.” He requested to collaborate with India for the production of vaccine for the use of Nigerians, revealing further that the aspiration of the whole world now is the development of vaccine for COVID-19.” Nigeria, the Minister said is most interested in seeing a way to connect with the outside world to share knowledge, to share experience and advances for the production of a useable vaccine against COVID-19.”

The list of the donated medicines from India to Nigeria include: Azithromycin 250 MG Tab; Hydroxychloroquine 200 MG Tab; Hydroxychloroquine 250 MG Tab; Cefotaxime Sodium 1000 MG Inj; Metronidazole5 MG/ML 100 MLIV; Ceftiaxone1 MG Injection; Ceftiaxone1 500MG Injection; Chloroquine 250 MG Tab; Levocetrizine5 MG; Ibuprofeen 400 MG Tab; Paracetamol 500 MG Tab; and Montelukast10MG Tab all packaged in 589 Cartons.