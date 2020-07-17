When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 17, 2020 FDA Publish Date: July 18, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Dried Fruit Mix Company Name: Giant Eagle, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix due to the possibility the product may contain undeclared Peanut, Almond, Milk and Soy allergens. Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Peanut, Almond, Milk or Soy could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The impacted product has a “best by” date of January 15, 2021 and can be identified by the UPC 3003491435. The recalled item was sold in the produce department of the Carmel Market District in Indiana, the Edinboro Giant Eagle in Pennsylvania and select Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Ohio. To date, there are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

Giant Eagle was made aware of the issue by a guest who purchased the product and the company has since learned that the cause was a packaging error made by the product manufacturer.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund. Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert those households that purchased the affected product and have updated telephone contact information in the database.