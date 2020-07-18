New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"As New York continues to show progress combatting COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers' vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors—mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing—has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 743 (-22)

- 743 (-22) Patients Newly Admitted - 65 (-6)

- 65 (-6) Hospital Counties - 31

- 31 Number ICU - 172 (-7)

- 172 (-7) Number ICU with Intubation - 100 (+2)

- 100 (+2) Total Discharges 72,064 - (+94)

- (+94) Deaths - 11

- 11 Total Deaths - 25,035

Of the 69,817 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 754, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 1.1% 0.7% Central New York 1.0% 0.6% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% Long Island 0.9% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.8% 1.4% New York City 1.2% 1.0% 1.3% North Country 0.6% 0.3% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.7% 0.7% Western New York 1.0% 1.2% 1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,305 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 406,305 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,315 5 Allegany 71 0 Broome 877 7 Cattaraugus 145 0 Cayuga 129 0 Chautauqua 194 2 Chemung 153 2 Chenango 182 1 Clinton 111 0 Columbia 491 1 Cortland 68 1 Delaware 93 1 Dutchess 4,373 10 Erie 8,016 34 Essex 51 0 Franklin 40 1 Fulton 266 0 Genesee 256 2 Greene 271 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 204 0 Jefferson 104 1 Lewis 32 0 Livingston 157 2 Madison 382 3 Monroe 4,383 30 Montgomery 143 2 Nassau 42,594 39 Niagara 1,375 4 NYC 221,121 387 Oneida 1,937 28 Onondaga 3,262 22 Ontario 324 5 Orange 10,921 13 Orleans 288 0 Oswego 229 2 Otsego 94 0 Putnam 1,390 4 Rensselaer 650 7 Rockland 13,784 9 Saratoga 635 5 Schenectady 910 8 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 16 1 Seneca 78 1 St. Lawrence 242 4 Steuben 280 1 Suffolk 42,440 58 Sullivan 1473 4 Tioga 169 1 Tompkins 199 1 Ulster 1,900 2 Warren 286 0 Washington 250 0 Wayne 225 2 Westchester 35,503 40 Wyoming 104 1 Yates 51 0

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,035. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: