New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"As New York continues to show progress combatting COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers' vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors—mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing—has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 743 (-22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 65 (-6)
  • Hospital Counties - 31
  • Number ICU - 172 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 100 (+2)
  • Total Discharges 72,064 - (+94)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 25,035

Of the 69,817 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 754, or 1.08 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

1.1%

0.7%

Central New York

1.0%

0.6%

0.9%

Finger Lakes

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

Long Island

0.9%

0.9%

1.0%

Mid-Hudson

1.1%

0.8%

0.9%

Mohawk Valley

1.0%

1.8%

1.4%

New York City

1.2%

1.0%

1.3%

North Country

0.6%

0.3%

0.4%

Southern Tier

0.5%

0.7%

0.7%

Western New York

1.0%

1.2%

1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,305 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 406,305 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,315

5

Allegany

71

0

Broome

877

7

Cattaraugus

145

0

Cayuga

129

0

Chautauqua

194

2

Chemung

153

2

Chenango

182

1

Clinton

111

0

Columbia

491

1

Cortland

68

1

Delaware

93

1

Dutchess

4,373

10

Erie

8,016

34

Essex

51

0

Franklin

40

1

Fulton

266

0

Genesee

256

2

Greene

271

0

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

204

0

Jefferson

104

1

Lewis

32

0

Livingston

157

2

Madison

382

3

Monroe

4,383

30

Montgomery

143

2

Nassau

42,594

39

Niagara

1,375

4

NYC

221,121

387

Oneida

1,937

28

Onondaga

3,262

22

Ontario

324

5

Orange

10,921

13

Orleans

288

0

Oswego

229

2

Otsego

94

0

Putnam

1,390

4

Rensselaer

650

7

Rockland

13,784

9

Saratoga

635

5

Schenectady

910

8

Schoharie

62

0

Schuyler

16

1

Seneca

78

1

St. Lawrence

242

4

Steuben

280

1

Suffolk

42,440

58

Sullivan

1473

4

Tioga

169

1

Tompkins

199

1

Ulster

1,900

2

Warren

286

0

Washington

250

0

Wayne

225

2

Westchester

35,503

40

Wyoming

104

1

Yates

51

0

 Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,035. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Erie

2

Kings

1

Niagara

1

Oneida

2

Onondaga

1

Rensselaer

1

Westchester

1

Non-NYS

1

