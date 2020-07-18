Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1062
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 17 July 2020
- 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.
- The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,062.
- 1 alert from Buikwe District
- 5 returnees who were under quarantine at the time of test.
- Regarding the returnees, 4 returned from South Africa while 1 Indian, a resident of Uganda returned from India.
- 26 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.
- Active cases on admission: 169
- Ugandans on admission: 145
- Foreigners on admission:22
- Refugees on admission: 2
- Total Recoveries: 1,048 (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners)
- Total samples tested: 3,696Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.