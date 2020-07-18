Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1062

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 17 July 2020

- 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

- The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,062.

- 1 alert from Buikwe District

- 5 returnees who were under quarantine at the time of test.

- Regarding the returnees, 4 returned from South Africa while 1 Indian, a resident of Uganda returned from India.

- 26 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

- Active cases on admission: 169

- Ugandans on admission: 145

- Foreigners on admission:22

- Refugees on admission: 2

- Total Recoveries: 1,048 (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners)

- Total samples tested: 3,696

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

