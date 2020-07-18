Coronavirus - Africa: Increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa

There has been a 27% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region in the past week. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/3eCgdpv.

10 countries account for 88% (440,672) of all reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia & DRC. South Africa accounts for more than half of cases. Full report: https://bit.ly/3eCgdpv.