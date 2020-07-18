Crypterium Diversifies Its Card Offering With Their New Crypterium Card VISA Edition

The world’s most accepted card, now powered by digital assets.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypterium, a KPMG-awarded Fintech startup, is excited to announce the launch of a new payment card — the Crypterium Card VISA Edition. This card comes as an alternative to the Crypterium Card UnionPay, which is already used by over 30,000 cryptocurrency holders in over 150 countries.





The Crypterium Card VISA Edition is the latest innovation of Crypterium, a company focused on making cryptocurrencies as easy to spend as cash. As all other products of the Crypterium family, this VISA edition is seamlessly integrated into the award-winning Crypterium Wallet.



Following year-long negotiations, Crypterium is now an official partner of VISA, the world’s leading card issuer. This partnership allows Crypterium to provide its more than 500,000 customers with a globally accepted payment solution.



Unlike all other cryptocurrency cards on the market, the Crypterium Card VISA Edition is absolutely free. The goal is simple: lowering the barriers for cryptocurrency holders.



“Nowadays, most banks offer prepaid cards at no cost. At Crypterium, our goal is to make available similar (or even better) financial services for cryptocurrency holders. People using digital assets needed a truly affordable payment card. And that’s what our VISA card is all about,” explained Austin Kimm, Chief Operating Officer at Crypterium.



The only cost associated with the Crypterium Card VISA Edition is delivery. The express delivery option comes at a reasonable €14.99. Yet, holders of Crypterium’s CRPT tokens will also benefit from free-of-charge delivery.



Another distinctive aspect of the Crypterium Card VISA Edition is its vibrant design. Yellow and black colors on a horizontal set up make this card stand out in any wallet.



The Crypterium Card VISA Edition is loaded by exchanging cryptocurrencies on the Crypterium Wallet to fiat money. Crypterium’s in-wallet exchange service instantly converts the digital currencies into euros ready to be spent. The system is integrated with the world’s top exchanges to provide competitive rates on each transaction. The top-up fee is 2%.



Paying with Crypterium Card VISA is a smooth experience. The card offers contactless technology, allowing clients to tap it on any POS terminal. The card is also expected to support Apple Pay, so cardholders can easily pay with their mobile devices.



The Crypterium Card VISA offers high spending and withdrawal limits. On a monthly basis, a cardholder can spend up to €10,000 and withdraw €2,500 in cash.



This card is managed by the user through the Crypterium Wallet (iOS & Android). Cardholders can block and unblock the card, modify their security PIN, and keep track of spendings in a smart and clean history.



In terms of security, all Crypterium accounts are 100% insured by the leading custodian service in the cryptocurrency industry — BitGo. Crypterium Card VISA holders can rest assured that their funds are protected against any threat.



About Crypterium



Crypterium is the world’s leading crypto-bank. Awarded by KPMG and H2 Ventures, our solutions provide customers and businesses with global, affordable, and flexible financial services that make cryptocurrencies as easy to spend as cash.



The Crypterium Wallet and Crypterium Card bridge the gap between traditional and crypto finance, enabling anyone to move in and out from digital currencies. More than 500,000 customers in 180+ countries already trust our services.



More information: https://crypterium.com



Press contact



Matias Lapuschin

Head of Content Marketing Crypterium

E-mail: matias.lapuschin@crypterium.com

Attachment