Young Entrepreneur and Influencer Ryan Shakes Amasses Over 5 Million Followers on TikTok

/EIN News/ -- Palm Beach, FL, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Shakes, social media entrepreneur and content creator, recently celebrated a huge milestone on video sharing app TikTok when he reached 5,000,000 followers.



The internet has become such an important tool for brands in expanding its audience and exposure. Understanding the significance, Ryan (@itsryanshakes) turned his social media ventures into an effective way to build his entrepreneurial journey. Instead of taking his earlier attempts that didn’t get him to the popular league he deserved, he took them as an experience and used it to create even better concepts for his future endeavors. His mindset has always been positive and the positive results followed as desired, which his success shows.





Shakes first started doing business in middle school, selling bags of gummy sweets to classmates. Although he got caught a few times, he persevered and made his business last for many years, approximately earning $500 for his efforts by the end of eight grade. With the money, he invested in some filming equipment and lighting and began a YouTube channel where he talked about and reviewed technology. Although he didn't find fame on his channel, this was good practise for speaking in front of a camera which now comes in very handy for his TikTok career.

Since 2016, Shakes has been amassing followers on TikTok, formerly known as Musical.ly. Originally downloading the app for a bit of fun, Shakes says he would just film 15 second videos daily before school. By early 2019 the young creator had over 500,000 TikTok followers, and by the summer of the same year, he reached one million followers, meaning he could leave full time education to pursue content creation full time.



As a true mark of Shakes’ success in the creative content industry, he has now participated on a panel at the well known social media convention Playlist Live. Nowadays, he sits comfortably as one of TikTok’s top stars with over 5,000,000 followers. His current content features a lot of his younger sister alongside himself. “I started off young, always hustling and stuff. If you are someone who’s struggling, you need to understand that everything takes time. You may really want something really bad but you have to be patient. Being patient is key as well as being consistent. Be consistent in what you're doing. You will get better as you go if you keep doing it.” says Ryan.



Proving he still has his entrepreneurial roots, Shakes has started an online store, Shakeyfam.com. Nearly every video he's posted in the last year has been viewed over 1 million times and he has transformed his influence on social platforms to become a successful entrepreneur. The site features merch centred around Shakes’ TikTok account, with sales in the first month reaching over $125,000 - a great indicator as to how influential Shakes has become online.



Ryan is very active on social platforms and his entrepreneurial journey can be followed on his IG, https://www.instagram.com/itsryanshakes



