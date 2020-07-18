Puma RFC receives donations of equipment for prevention of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Puma RFC team based in Rukoma Sector in Kamonyi District, on July 15, 2020 received the support from Rwanda Rugby Federation (www.RwandaRugby.com) through Rugby Africa Solidarity funds.

These equipments to fight against Coronavirus includes instrument to test temperature, disinfectants, face mask and hand sanitizer. In addition to these hygiene products, Rwanda Rugby Federation has also provided food assistance to 10 affected by COVID-19 including maize flour, rice and beans.

Harerimana Prosper, Vice President of the Puma RFC thanked the RRF management for the support as it is going to help the club and players to deal with the effect of covid-19. He pointed out that one of their concerns was to get the basic equipment to fight against covid-19 as sport activities resumes in august.

Nkurunziza Jean de Dieu, Executive Secretary of the Rukoma Sector, where the Puma RFC team is located, thanked the Rwanda Rugby Federation and Rugby Africa for the support provided to the club.

He stressed that due to the fight against the Covid-19, the day the team resumes training they will be helped to clean up and clean their equipment and every player will be tested before going to the field using the equipment donated, he encouraged players and club officials to continue following measures to fight against Covid-19.

RRF President Kamanda Tharcisse thanked Rugby Africa for the support of solidarity funds to help players, coaches, referees and fans. We visited the Puma RFC team to donate these equipments they will use when the training starts, in order to prevent the COVID-19.

In addition to the support the Rwanda Rugby Federation is providing to its members, RRF President Kamanda Tharcisse said they are now preparing a plan for return to play if sport activities resume.

“What we will do is monitor the teams if they practice in accordance with the guidelines to prevent this pandemics and we are still working with the Rugby Africa and the World Rugby to see if we can get more support because you see that the level of the games have been very upset with the sponsors you know they are few but we are talking to the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Committee for help so that if we get back we will not face a lot of problems and we hope it will go well”.

On July 03, 2020 the support was presented officially in Kigali at Kigali stadium Nyamirambo where some teams were presented with equipment and food donations for the players.

About Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF): The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.