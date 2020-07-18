Knightscope Sets New Record as the Largest Capital Raise on StartEngine

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community, today announces Knightscope’s achievement of becoming the single biggest round on StartEngine to date.

With more than 10,000 investors, over $40 million raised since inception and several Fortune 1000 clients with prepaid contracts, Knightscope is poised to be an industry leader in the future of public safety and security. The company has opened investing to the public on StartEngine at $8 per share.

You may invest in the current offering, only until July 20, 2020, at the following link: https://www.startengine.com/knightscope

"As the entire nation is focused on public safety and ‘robots are immune’ - we certainly find ourselves in a unique set of circumstances. We are profoundly grateful for the over 10,000 investors in Knightscope who are supporting our mission to make the United States of America the safest country in the world," said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

As part of its Brand Awareness Distribution (BAD) campaign, IBN disseminated a fully syndicated publication that provided placement of Knightscope’s story on the official newsfeeds of Tesla, Axon Enterprise, ShotSpotter and Wrap Technologies.

To view the full publication, “Disruption in the Multibillion-Dollar Security Industry,” visit http://nnw.fm/0CejB .

Additionally, IBN’s 6th podcast series to launch this year, The Stock2Me Podcast , featured William Li as the featured guest in its inaugural podcast episode.

“Knightscope is now officially the largest raise on StartEngine,” said StartEngine co-founder and CEO Howard Marks. “We are all very happy for Bill’s success. From day one, our mission has been to help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and I hope this raise encourages more founders to try equity crowdfunding and fund their growth from their own community.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more at www.knightscope.com .

