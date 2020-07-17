Governor Bullock Statement on the 35th COVID-19 Death in Montana

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the 35th death due to COVID-19 in the state:

“Another Montana family has lost a loved one to this deadly virus. Each death of a Montanan is more than just a statistic – it is a tragedy felt deeply throughout our state. It is on all of us to work together to stop COVID-19’s devastating path and maintain the health of our communities.”

This death stems from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory care in Billings. Notification of the death was provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County.

