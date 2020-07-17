Statement by Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea on Mail Ballot Applications for September 8 Primary

"Rhode Island voters deserve a clear answer on this issue; my office will not be sending mail ballot applications to all voters for the September 8 primary. The lack of timely and unified action on this issue, as well as Rhode Island's burdensome requirement for voters to have two witnesses or a notary to vote by mail, mean there would be an enormous and unacceptable risk of unintentionally disenfranchising voters.

Here is what my office will be doing to ensure Rhode Island voters are aware of their options to safely participate in the September 8 primary:

• We will send postcards to registered voters who have a September 8 primary election. • The postcards will include three options voters have for casting ballots as well as the phone number for voters' local boards of canvassers. • We will provide applications and postage for local boards to mail applications to any voter upon request. • Lastly, we are working to find additional businesses, community organizations and public offices to have printed mail ballot applications available to voters.

I am evaluating next steps for the November 3 general election with state and local election officials to find ways to ensure voters have safe and healthy voting options this year."

--Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea

Comunicado de la Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea sobre Solicitudes de votación por correo para la primaria del 8 de septiembre

"Los votantes de Rhode Island merecen una respuesta clara sobre este tema; mi oficina no les enviará solicitudes de votación por correo a todos los votantes para las primarias del 8 de septiembre. La falta de una acción oportuna y unificada sobre esta tema, así como el gravoso requisito de Rhode Island para los votantes tener dos testigos o un notario para votar por correo, significan que habría un enorme e inaceptable riesgo de privar involuntariamente a los votantes del derecho a voto.

Esto es lo que mi oficina hará para asegurarse de que los votantes de Rhode Island conozcan sus opciones para participar con seguridad en las primarias del 8 de septiembre:

• Les enviaremos postales a los votantes inscritos que tengan una elección primaria el 8 de septiembre. • Las postales incluirán tres opciones que los votantes tienen para emitir su voto, así como el número de teléfono de las juntas locales de elecciones de los votantes. • Les proporcionaremos solicitudes y franqueo para que las juntas locales envíen las solicitudes de votación por correo a cualquier votante que la solicite. • Por último, estamos trabajando para encontrar más negocios, organizaciones comunitarias y oficinas públicas para tener solicitudes de votación por correo impresas disponibles para los votantes.

Estoy evaluando los próximos pasos para la elección general del 3 de noviembre con los funcionarios electorales estatales y locales para encontrar maneras de asegurar que los votantes tengan opciones de votación seguras y saludables este año."

- La Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea