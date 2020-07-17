Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aben to Amend Share Purchase Warrants

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the amendment of certain common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), that were issued by way of private placement, by extending the expiry date and reducing the exercise price.

The Warrants affected are 14,264,967 share purchase warrants issued on August 21, 2018 with an expiry date of August 21, 2020 and exercisable at $0.45 per common share. The new expiry date will be August 21, 2021 and the exercise price shall be reduced to $0.39. The Company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder. The warrant amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.0 million in the Company’s treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”


JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Simon Dyakowski
Aben Resources Ltd.
Strategic Advisor
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

