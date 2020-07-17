Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DBM Global to Pay Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. (OTC: DBMG), a family of companies providing fully integrated steel construction services, and an operating subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), announced today that it will pay a cash dividend of approximately $5 million, or $1.30 per share, on August 6, 2020 to DBM Global Inc. stockholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2020.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is a fully integrated 3D Building Information Modeling (“BIM”) modeler, detailer, fabricator, and erector of structural steel and heavy steel plate. DBMG models, details, fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial and infrastructure construction projects such as high-and low-risk buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines and power plants.  DBMG also fabricates trusses and girders and specializes in the fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks.  Through its Aitken business (“Aitken”), DBMG manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators and a variety of customized products.  Through its most recent acquisition, GrayWolf Industrial (“GrayWolf”), DBMG also provides specialty maintenance, repair, and installation services to a diverse set of end markets, including power, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and refinery.  Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DBMG has operations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, and Utah with construction projects primarily located in the aforementioned states. 

For additional information on DBM Global’s majority shareholder, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), please visit http://www.hc2.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Garrett Edson
ICR
Phone: (212) 235-2691
E-Mail: ir@hcr.com

   
Contact: DBM Global Inc.
  Michael R. Hill, VP and CFO
  (602) 257-7838
  Email: mike.hill@dbmglobal.com

