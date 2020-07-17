KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC LAUNCHES INDEPENDENT SALES REP PROGRAM ACROSS USA

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today the launch of the

1-800- SAFE AIR Independent Sales Rep Program, which is intended to add up to 200 representatives nationwide in the USA during the third quarter. This is an effort by the Company to establish the independent rep channel in the marketplace, providing a bigger selection of products and services in order to expand transaction volumes.

The development and launch of this program comes in response to both customer and shareholder feedback. Many of the Company's shareholders are also product owners that expressed an interest in becoming a Company sales rep. KNOS said it will supply all marketing materials, promotional videos for use in sales rep catalogs, and online marketing support. The program will include incentives such as special pricing as well as promotional items.

"We believe that the basis of our relationship with our independent reps will be one of mutual benefit and support," said Michael Rubinov, KNOS Business Development Officer.

The Company is evaluating several online portals designed for the recruitment of independent sales reps.

"The launch of this program is a small step for KNOS as we focus on adopting new ways to market our product line, prepare for a post-pandemic, economic reality; and to continue positioning our Company for growth in 2020 and beyond. Independent sales reps are vital to our industry. As stores close, unemployment rises, revenues dry up with the travel industry almost nonexistent; so many people are switching to working from home, as they look for additional ways to earn income and support their families. Becoming an independent rep with the fastest growing Company in air purification that eliminates viruses and bacteria and drastically improves indoor air quality may be a valuable alternative."- added Michael Rubinov.

In the coming weeks, Kronos will provide additional information and links on a sign-up portal supporting the independent reps training program.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently, the Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

