Fashion Designer Meghan Fabulous Selects Anonymous 213 Showroom to Represent New Luxury Label BOHEME
Meghan, Inc. announced it has selected Anonymous 213 Showroom to represent their new label, BOHEME launching this Resort/Holiday season.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meghan, Inc. announced today it has selected Anonymous 213 Showroom to represent their new label, BOHEME Los Angeles , launching this Resort/Holiday season. BOHEME is an extraordinary, boho-chic collection of fine women’s dresses, tunics and kimonos designed by Meghan Fabulous and offered through high-end women’s fashion retailers and specialty boutiques.
Anonymous 213 is well known for representing other luxury brands of women’s ready-to-wear, jewelry and footwear. The company has showrooms in New York and Los Angeles and manages relationships with high-end retailers worldwide. Their representation offers coverage at major fashion events, backed up by an extensive travel schedule and on-site meetings.
Meghan, Inc selected Anonymous 213 after an exhaustive search, in which they evaluated more than 30 different showrooms, meeting personally with 10. Evaluation criteria was strict, taking into account locations, appearance of the showroom, other brands represented, experience of the sales staff, and most importantly, the elusive concept of “fit.”
“By far, our most important consideration was ‘fit’ – everything else was table-stakes,” said Steve Dunlap, CEO of Meghan, Inc. “Fashion is about sensation and emotion, so if they didn’t ‘get’ Meghan’s vision or feel genuinely inspired by her designs and talent, we ruled them out pretty quickly. With Eric, it was mutual love-at-first-sight.”
Eric Wheeler is co-founder and chief salesperson for Anonymous 213. He is responsible for evaluating new relationships and discovering new brands. His experience includes growing numerous other luxury women’s labels from scrappy upstart to multi-million-dollar fashion empires.
Christopher Frye, co-founder and COO of Anonymous 213 said, “I’ll never forget the day Eric called me and said he’d found the next ‘big thing.’ His instincts are never wrong, and Meghan’s talent and vision clicked with him immediately. We are incredibly excited to represent BOHEME and look forward to seeing this label take off!”
Meghan’s previous work has been featured in publications such as Elle, In Style, Harper’s Bazaar and Allure, and has been worn be celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Rachel Bilson, and Sharon Stone. She describes BOHEME as the best work she’s yet done in her career.
BOHEME will make its first deliveries in October for the Resort/Holiday season with a full and robust launch to follow with the Spring 2021 season. Linesheets are available now and indications of interest have been received from some of the most prestigious specialty boutiques across the United States and around the world.
Steve Dunlap
Meghan, Inc
+1 310-254-9457
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook