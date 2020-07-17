Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jeffrey Gitchel Speaks Out in Online Articles

Jeffrey Gitchel offered his expert opinion as an experienced attorney

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Gitchel recently offered his expert opinion in EconoTimes and Market Business News. He spoke about legal considerations when using social media for business and about doing international business in compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

With 20 years of experience, Mr. Gitchel is a seasoned attorney with broad experience concerning such areas as corporate governance, litigation, corporate law and intellectual property.

When it comes to legal considerations when posting on social media for business uses, Mr. Gitchel notes that it is important that a person making a post, whether individually or on behalf of a business, consider the posts’s potential impact on the business. In addition, Mr. Gitchel shared tactics for managing employee presence and business presence on social media.

In the Market Business News article, Mr. Gitchel explained how to conduct international business in compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He also discussed the penalties that businesses and individuals could face if they violate the law.

About Jeffrey Gitchel

Jeffrey Gitchel is a seasoned attorney with 20 years of experience handling civil lawsuits and various business matters such as policy development and management, trademarks and copyrights, and mergers and acquisitions and other agreements. He began practicing law at K&L Gates before moving on to serve as senior counsel at Bayer Corporation.

