SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Announces Release of Phaces.io, a Facial Recognition Solution for Pre-Screening and Qualifying Guests or Clients for Online Meetings and Onsite Visits

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The COVID-19 Pandemic has created a series of issues and more unknowns which have challenged the way normal business is conducted daily. These same issues have fueled a wave of changes accelerating the entry of digital transformation but with the caution of unknown underwriting or security risks. These unknown risk factors are driving the opportunities for Contactless Payments, Cross-border, Digital ID and EKYC demand globally. 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) announced today the release of its latest application offering for Facial Recognition: Phaces.io, a solution for individuals and enterprises that require pre-screening to grant access to meeting spaces for tracking, identifying and confirming individuals participating in Online Events/Webinars through Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft’s Skype, Go-to-meeting and others. 

  •  The solution which works as a stand-alone or combined with the company’s Granularchain Digital ID Key solution further enhances the EKYC process for seamless access enabling security features. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHuc4PqeUww
  •  The solution is also available for enterprises that require an API to build-out or seamlessly integrate their solutions to verify client’s process and grant access to events or data.

The company CEO, Massimo Barone, stated, “We are very excited with the opportunity to collaborate and deploy our technology portfolio through the industry verticals and the flexibility these applications offer combined with the Teleconferencing segment. With the recent launch of the Tele-Medicine platform, Doctor-Vid, new opportunities in the Medical sector have opened additional opportunities to cater the channel with our Payment Applications and Digital Workforce solutions.”

About us

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

CONTACT:  Massimo Barone CEO
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG  Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

