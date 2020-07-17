Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 17 July 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (665,522), deaths (14,434), and recoveries (346,153) by region:
Central (42,228 cases; 854 deaths; 25,696 recoveries): Burundi (273; 1; 207), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,373; 53; 1,265), Chad (886; 75; 799), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,249; 193; 4,248), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,121; 46; 3,664), Sao Tome & Principe (740; 14; 325)
Eastern (52,219; 1,328; 27,712): Comoros (328; 7; 311), Djibouti (5,003; 56; 4,809), Eritrea (251; 0; 149), Ethiopia (8,803; 150; 4,814), Kenya (12,062; 222; 3,983), Madagascar (6,467; 54; 3,108), Mauritius (343; 10; 331), Rwanda (1,473; 4; 770), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,106; 93; 1,444), South Sudan (2,191; 43; 1,180), Sudan (10,527; 668; 5,601), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,056; 0; 1,023)
Northern (132,189; 5,680; 59,946): Algeria (21,355; 1,052; 15,107), Egypt (85,771; 4,120; 26,691), Libya (1,652; 46; 379), Mauritania (5,446; 149; 2,501), Morocco (16,638; 263; 14,175), Tunisia (1,327; 50; 1,093)
Southern (336,220; 4,915; 169,884): Angola (607; 28; 124), Botswana (416; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,552; 21; 736), Lesotho (311; 3; 48), Malawi (2,716; 51; 1,077), Mozambique (1,383; 9; 380), Namibia (1,032; 2; 31), South Africa (324,221; 4,669; 165,591), Zambia (2,620; 108; 1,434), Zimbabwe (1,362; 23; 425)
Western (102,666; 1,657; 62,915): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,045; 53; 887), cape verde (1,939; 19; 902), Cöte d'Ivoire (13,554; 87; 7,363), Gambia (78; 3; 34), Ghana (26,125; 139; 22,270), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,927; 26; 903), Liberia (1,085; 69; 496), Mali (2,467; 121; 1,791), Niger (1,102; 69; 993), Nigeria (34,854; 769; 14,292), Senegal (8,544; 160; 5,809), Sierra Leone (1,678; 64; 1,213), Togo (749; 15; 543)