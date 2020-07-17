DOE Invests $118 Million in 21st Century Technologies for Carbon-Neutral Electricity and Hydrogen Produced from Coal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $118 million in federal funding to support the Coal FIRST (Flexible, Innovative, Resilient, Small, Transformative) Initiative. Under this cost shared research and development (R&D), DOE is awarding a total of $37 million to seven projects and releasing a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for $81 million.

Coal FIRST power plants will convert coal, biomass, and waste plastics to generate clean and affordable carbon-neutral electricity and hydrogen. Coal FIRST power plants will be capable of flexible operations to meet the needs of the grid; use innovative components that improve efficiency and reduce emissions; provide resilient energy to Americans; are small compared to today’s conventional utility-scale coal-fired plants; and will transform how energy generation technologies are designed and manufactured.

“Coal is one of our Nation’s most abundant natural resources and has been providing well-paying jobs and powering the U.S. for decades,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “That’s why, as the global energy mix evolves, we’re investing in the next-generation of coal technologies that will lay the groundwork for clean, reliable 21st century coal-to-energy plants. The Trump Administration sees a bright future for the new, next stage of coal.”

Coal FIRST energy plants will incorporate carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and be able to generate carbon-neutral electricity or hydrogen. Hydrogen can enable the transition of the electricity, manufacturing, and transportation sectors toward a low-carbon footprint. These plants will be flexible to provide affordable electricity and hydrogen to keep the United States competitive globally.

“Deploying new coal-to-energy plants requires a different way of thinking, and our Coal FIRST program is doing just that,” said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg. “Through this innovative R&D initiative, we’re transitioning from the large coal plants of the past to smaller, flexible, and more efficient power plants that will meet the needs of a changing electric grid.”

Under the first FOA, Critical Components for Coal FIRST Power Plants of the Future, DOE has selected seven projects to receive approximately $37 million in federal funding for cost-shared R&D. To view the full list of selected projects and their descriptions, click here.

Additionally, DOE is releasing a new FOA, Design Development and System Integration Design Studies for Coal FIRST Concepts. On a competitive basis, DOE intends to award $81 million in federal funding for cost-shared R&D projects. More details regarding the application for FOA 2180 are available here.

