Vince Marchetti Offers Advice for Sales Professionals
In a recent interview, Vince Marchetti shared what he has learned throughout his careerCORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Kivo Daily, Vince Marchetti shared career advice for sales professionals and explained how to get started in the industry.
With 21 years of medical device experience, Vince Marchetti is an established leader with a proven track record of building strong sales teams. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Central Missouri.
In his interview, Vince Marchetti explained how he got started in the medical device sales industry. He also explained how the medical and healthcare industry is constantly evolving and presenting a unique set of challenges for professionals.
Mr. Marchetti also explained what he learned from his biggest failure.
“You cannot possibly do enough due diligence on anything, and it is important to always hire people more talented than yourself who are honest and trustworthy,” said Vince Marchetti.
He also shared some advice for sales professionals to excel in their careers.
“Networking and the ongoing cultivation of relationships is the most critical component to success in a sales career,” said Vince Marchetti.
“It’s crucial to stay disciplined in this practice. It easy to develop a few professional relationships, but sometimes you move on to a new company and 10 years pass without any contact. Many times, you will benefit from these relationships down the road.”
About Vince Marchetti
Vince Marchetti is an established leader with a proven track record of building strong sales teams. He has 21 years of experience in the medical device company. He attended the University of Central Missouri and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration. Most recently, he worked at Kinetic Concepts as regional vice president of the active healing solutions division. Previously, he worked for Medtronic Vascular, Lumend, Entellus Medical, Boston Scientific, and Colgate Palmolive.
