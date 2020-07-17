Summerville Dental Office’s Dr. Rufus Meshack Speaks Out
Dr. Rufus Meshack of Summerville Dental Office was recently featured in an interviewST. JOHN'S, NEW FOUNDLAND , CANADA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Dr. Rufus Meshack spoke on behalf of Summerville Dental Office.
Summerville Dental Office is run by Dr. Rufus Meshack and offers a full range of dental services. The office serves St. John’s and the surrounding areas.
In his interview, Dr. Rufus Meshack shared how exercising and cutting down on carbohydrates in his diet are habits that have had a positive impact on his life overall.
He also explained how when he feels unfocused, taking a break from what he is working on and going for a walk leaves him refreshed and ready to continue with the task at hand.
Dr. Rufus Meshack also shared one of the biggest life lessons he has learned about running a business.
“When it comes to business, deliver quality and do it consistently. Work hard and prioritize your clients. Clients should be your first priority,” said Dr. Rufus Meshack.
“If you prioritize taking care of your clients and keeping them happy, that will go a long way. My team and I make sure we do these things at Summerville Dental Office. Our patients are happy, and we have many regular patients that visit us consistently and recommend us to others.”
About Summerville Dental Office
Summerville Dental Office is an affordable dental practice located in St. John’s, Newfoundland, run by Dr. Rufus Meshack. Summerhill offers a range of dental services including teeth cleaning and whitening, dental implants, tooth fillings, bonding, veneers, root canal treatment, wisdom tooth extractions, crowns and bridges, complete, partial, and implant supported dentures, braces and Invisalign, and panoramic and CBCT X-Rays. The office boasts a talented team of passionate, qualified, and professional dentists. Summerville Dental Office serves St. John’s and the surrounding area.
