Patrick Bass Continues Important Work in Deaf Education
Patrick Bass continues to work with deaf children and teach ASL to hearing students to improve accessibility in the communityPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through his work, Patrick Bass works with deaf children and teaches ASL to hearing students to increase accessibility and communication between deaf children and hearing children.
Patrick Bass focuses on teaching young people and encouraging them to dive deep into sign language to become more engaged with the deaf community. He was an ASL faculty associate with the College of Health Solutions and taught at Arizona State University for ASL I and II in 2019-2020.
Through his dedicated teaching, Patrick Bass follows student-focused teaching methods, providing a well-balanced, stimulating, and engaging learning environment. He has a proven ability for offering individualized support, ensuring that all students' unique needs and goals are met. Mr. Bass also has extensive communication skills, allowing him to easily interact with students, parents, and other staff.
With his students, Patrick Bass presents information in a variety of ways, emphasizing the relevance of classroom material to the world outside of the classroom.
Patrick Bass has extensive experience and has taught accounting, math, US history, and American
government civics to deaf/hard of hearing students at the high school level. He has prepared and coordinated the IEP goals for the students and educated the students on deaf culture and American Sign Language.
Patrick Bass is currently working on a Ph.D., which he hopes to complete in 2021 or 2022.
About Patrick Bass
Patrick Bass is a passionate and seasoned educator with over 27 years of teaching experience in deaf education. He is heavily involved in ASL evaluations and mentoring young deaf students. He was an ASL faculty associate with the College of Health Solutions and taught at Arizona State University for ASL I and II in 2019-2020. He also taught ASL level 1, 2, 3, and 4 at a public high school. Mr. Bass holds a B.S. in Business Administration/Accounting from California State University — Northridge. He received his Master’s in Special Education in Deaf/Hard of Hearing from CSU — Northridge. He also has certifications and is fully licensed in American Sign Language. He is part of the American Sign Language Teachers Association and the American Sign Language Round Table. Currently, he is working on his EdD (PhD) Degree in Organizational Leadership with emphasis in Higher Education from Grand Canyon University.
Patrick Bass has in depth experience teaching young people and encouraging them to dive deep into the language. He is committed to spiritual development and mentoring students to achieve their academic potentials based on curriculum in biblical worldview and values. He shares many opportunities for students to engage with the deaf community in social settings throughout the valley. He is passionate about the power of communication and how to learn the language fully. He enjoys coaching students who compete in cross country and track.
Patrick Bass
Education Professional
"..."
email us here